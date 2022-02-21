Ahead of the second leg of the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast, Nigeria’s Super Falcons have landed in Abidjan venue of the game.

The Nigeria side won the first leg 2-0 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium courtesy of brace from Ifeoma Onumonu and are in the driving seat.

They departed the shore of the country in the early hours of Sunday and arrived in the West African country in the afternoon.

Apart from being the most successful team in the competition, Super Falcons is also the defending champion having emerged winner in the last edition. The match is slated for Abidjan on Wednesday and the winner over the two legs will proceed to the tournament proper slated for Morocco.

Vanguard News Nigeria