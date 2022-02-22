By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Federal Government has approved the appointment of Dr Salisu Umar as the substantive Rector for the Auchi Polytechnic.

A statement yesterday by the polytechnic’s spokesman, Mustapha Oshiobugie said his appointment followed the demise of Mr Sanusi Jimah in October 2020 while the institution has had two rectors in acting capacity between October 2020 and February 2022 when Umar was announced as the substantive Rector.

He said the new rector was a Chief Lecturer prior to his appointment and holds the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Statistics from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

READ ALSO: UNN students groan over ASUU strike

Umar began his academic career with the Auchi Polytechnic in 1994 and rose steadily to become a Chief lecturer.

The statement said Umar later joined the Services of Kaduna Polytechnic as a Chief Lecturer in 2018 a position from which he got his new appointment.

A professional Statistician, Umar is a member of several professional bodies amongst which are members of Nigeria Statistical Association; Nigeria Statistical Society; International Research and Development Institute.”

Other professional bodies he belongs to are Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria; International Association of Engineers and Computer Scientists and the Institute of Management Consultants among others.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA