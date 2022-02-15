.

…Not true -Management

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT.

THE month warning strikes commenced Tuesday by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has paralysed academic activities at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State, one week to the ongoing term examinations.

Lecturers were conspicuously absent in the varsity’s classrooms Tuesday as students lament the impact the development would have on their studies and the academic timetable.

The School Spokesman, Samuel Kpenu, however, dismissed the notion that the strike has taken effect at the institution, asserting that the ASUU Branch Chapter has yet to decide on the development.

The situation was however different at both Rivers state-owned Ignatius Ajuru University of Education and Rivers State University where academic activities were confirmed running smoothly.

Kpemu, UNIPORT Public Relations Officer, told Vanguard, “It is not true strike commenced in the institution today. Normally when the national body (ASUU) declares such a directive, the UNIPORT Chapter would deliberate on it the day after before taking any action.

“That I know they will do tomorrow (Wednesday). Let me also say baring the threat of ASUU strike, we only have Year One (latest batch) students on campus who are set for exams next week. That arrangement was intended to regularise the academic calendar against the disruptions forced by Covid-19.

“Go to some school now, you have two sets of 100 level students. So with just the latest Year One in session, people could feel strike has taken effect, but nothing of such has happened.”