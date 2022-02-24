.

Hails Buhari for not taking Sides with any Aspirant

***Welcomes Consensus, commends President Buhari

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of March 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Sani Musa’s Campaign Organisation has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking sides with any of the aspirants for the position of National Chairman of the ruling people.

The group in a statement Thursday has also commended the President for insistence on the use of consensus in the election of national officers in the national convention.

According to the Campaign Organisation, the party lay down guidelines and procedures for further consultations in ensuring the emergence of a better and widely acceptable candidate and the outcome is a welcome development.

Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, a frontrunner for the position of National Chairman is the Chairman, Senate Services Committee.

The statement read, “The campaign organization of the frontline Chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has welcomed the new date announced by the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of the Zonal and National Convention of the party.

“The Sani Musa campaign organization commends President Muhammadu Buhari for not taking sides with any of the aspirants and his insistence on the use of consensus in the election of national officers in the national convention.

“By this pronouncement, Mr President has upheld the foundation of the All Progressives Congress’ constitution of participative democracy, consensus-oriented, equity and inclusiveness.

“Furthermore, Article 20 (i) (a) of the APC Constitution also gives room for the emergence of candidates through consensus with a proviso that “a vote of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ should be called to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breach discontent and crisis.”

“The consensus process has since been adopted to elect national officers and members of the executive and national working committee of the APC in 2014 and in 2018 respectively. This procedure has helped the party in aggregating interests; ensuring the input of every participant is carefully considered and there is a good faith effort to address all legitimate concerns.

“This is why the Sani Musa Campaign Organization commends President Muhammadu Buhari for always considering the party first by adhering to its constitutional provisions in critical decision making.

“We urge our supporters and party faithful to dispel news articles from rumour mongers capable of further heating the already polarized political sphere and only accept news/information that comes from the official party sources.

“The Sani Musa campaign organization will continue to drive its mantra “New voice New direction” to champion coalition building and creation of strong political structures with the required capacity to address the challenges we face as a party and ultimately as a nation.”

