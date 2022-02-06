.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Farmers from across the North who benefited from the Federal Government’s Anchor Borrower programme coordinated by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), have begun the process of erecting one of the first Maize Pyramids in the history of contemporary Nigeria.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Aminu Mohammed said what was displayed was just a little of what was received as loan repayment.

According to him,” even this area is not enough to carry all the loan recovery. “

“So we are just going to showcase the Pyramids together with the Maize Association and Unity Bank, just to show Nigerians that the Anchor Borrower programme has achieved all the designed objectives it was set to achieve. “

“We pray that these types of pyramids will continue to unveil themselves on all other commodities, not only maize. We’ve seen that of rice.”

“We’ve seen the rice pyramids in several states in Nigeria. This is the second maize pyramid, we hope it will continue so that Nigerians would further be convinced. They are already convinced that this administration and the CBN are doing a wonderful job as far as the Anchor Borrower programme is concerned.”

The CBN official appreciated the Maize Association of Nigeria for bringing the pyramids to Kaduna State.

Vanguard News Nigeria