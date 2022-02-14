It’s that time of the year again, the supermarket aisles are full of red and pink items making Valentine’s day hard to ignore.

Whether you’re single, boo’d up or in a “situationship” there’s a reason to celebrate all kinds of love — love for that special someone, love for your family, and, of course, love for your BFF who’s been with you through thick and thin.

Regardless of who you are gifting, the scramble to find the perfect gift is always a hassle. Roses are cliche so are chocolate, perfume and the infamous – boxers and singlet. If you’re looking to really splurge on your celebration at no cost, we found just the right App for you.

The myMTN NG app is a modern-day genie, here to make your valentine’s day wishes come true. The first thing you need to do is go download the myMTN NG app. Why? well, think of this as finding the magical oil lamp. Once you’ve clicked the download button, all you have to do is wait. Yes, wait till 1 pm on February 14, 2022, to make a wish.

On Valentine’s day, you get to make only one wish so choose wisely before nominating a loved one via the myMTN NG app, USSD or the MTN social media handles to receive a gift of a new phone and Jumia shopping vouchers at zero cost. It’s a one-stop solution provider to all your possible queries and there are many goodies on the app even after Valentine.

Now that we’ve let you in on what MTN has planned for you, it’s only fair you share this great news and let others in on this too. Go ahead, spread the word, we move!

