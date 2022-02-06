…Emir prays for higher office for Minister

By Ogalah Ibrahim, Daura

The Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk, yesterday, in Daura, Katsina State prayed for the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, whom he described as a goal getter, to attain a higher office.

The revered Emir prayed the prayer while honoring Amaechi with the title of ‘Dan Amanar Daura’, meaning the trusted son of Daura.

The ocassion was attended by eminent people from across Nigeria and those campaigning for the Minister as President ahead of the 2023 polls who flooded the town with ‘Amaechi for President’ banners.

The Emir said:“We are gathered here to reciprocate the kind gesture done to us by the Hon Minister of Transportation, Chibuke Rotimi Amaechi, for his whole hearted love and support for us.

Therefore, it is binding on the Daura traditional emirate to acknowledge the kind gesture. My prayer is for God to give you a higher office.”

Faruk said the Daura Emirate conferred the title on Amaechi also in recognition of his contributions to the socio-economic development of the country, especially for ensuring that a Transportation University is sited in Daura as well as ensuring that the Kano-Maradi Standard Gauge Railway line passes through Daura.

“We don’t give title because you have money. We give you considering your sacrifices and impact on people’s lives, and impact on community and the nation at large,”the monarch said.

Also turbaned by Faruk is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Haladu Danu, who got the title of ‘Tafida Baba’.

Among the groups which thronged the ocassion to mobilise support for Amaechi for President in 2023 are Frontier for Peace and Unity (FPU), Amaechi Vanguard, Amaechi 2023 Agenda and Northern Grassroots Mobilization.

The turbanning was witnessed by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, Ooni of Ife,Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Alhaji Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi (Emir of Dutse), Erin Edet Ekong (Chairman of Cross Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council), Abdullahi Lamido Sunusi (Magajin Garin Kano), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (Minister of State for Education), Minister of State for Health (Olorunnimbe Mamora),

Okechukwu Enelamah (Minister of State for Trade and Investment), Alhaji Yusuf Tukur Buratai, Mallam Isa Yuguda (former Bauchi Governor), Alhaji Musa Haro (District Head Dumurkol), Alhaji Yusuf Buhari (District Head of Kwasarawa), Alhaji Bashir Jamo (DG NIMASA) and Alhaji Muhammadu Koko, among others.