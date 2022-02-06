*Says Eregbene not Prime Minister

The palace of Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, has said that one of its chiefs, Yusuf Eregbene, the Obaseki of the kingdom, is not the Prime Minister of Akugbene-Mein kingdom.

It explained that the Iyasere title is the traditional Prime Minister of the kingdom, saying the current holder is Chief Joseph Tubodei Penawou.

The palace said this in a statement by its Secretary, Chief Deinyou Brinemughan.

The statement reads: “It has come to the knowledge of the Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom that one chief Yusuf Eregbene (the Obaseki of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom) has been wrongly alluding to himself the title of “Prime Minister” of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom.

“The Akugbene-Mein Kingdom wishes to humbly make the following clarifications thus:

“That the “Iyasere” title is the Traditional Prime Minister of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom, which by its function is the second in command of the kingdom. The current holder is no other personality of high repute than our respected Chief Joseph Tubodei Penawou.

“The said chief Yusuf Eregbene is unarguably the (obaseki of the kingdom), but he is not the Traditional Prime Minister of the great Akugbene-Mein Kingdom.

“Chief Yusuf Eregbene being a politician has his constitutional rights to express his views both in the private and public fora, but what is most disturbing is the aspect of him alluding to himself the title of “traditional prime minister” of the kingdom.

“The kingdom has been very sympathetic with the said chief Eregbene over his misleading claim to the exalted traditional title, (traditional prime Minister) but his continued claim has made it imperative that the Palace has to issue this press release to put the records straight.

“Premised on the above, the Palace of the Pere of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom once again appeals to the general public to discountenance that fictitious claim by the said chief Eregbene.'”