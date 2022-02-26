By Lawani Mikairu

Staff of Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, in its Lagos Office have been ordered to move to the Bureau’s headquarters in Abuja by the Ministry of Aviation without relocation allowances.

Sources disclosed that the Administrative Department of AIB-N on Wednesday issued an internal memo to all the staff of the bureau to resume in Abuja on or before Monday ,28th February. Failure to do so will attract sanctions.

As at yesterday, Friday most of the staff of the bureau were seen outside the premises trying to move their personal and official belongings out of their offices. Some of the staff were also heard lamenting that they were only given two working days to comply with the directive.

One of the staff who spoke on condition of annonimity wondered why the management would issue such a directive to the workers when relocation allowances had not been paid to any of the workers.

He also decried that over 90 per cent of the workers were yet to collect January 2022 salaries and wondered where they would get the financial resources to relocate from.

The source said: “We on Wednesday received a letter from the admin department, which directed us to move to Abuja without prior notice. We were given till Monday to relocate to Abuja even when we don’t have a befitting office there and nothing is being said about our accommodation. And as we stand, no one is talking about relocation allowances to the workers.

“Even, in the civil service rule, you can’t compel staff to relocate without the payment of relocation allowances. Staff are using their personal resources to relocate government property to Abuja.”

The General Secretary, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) Comrade Ocheme Aba who confirmed the relocation order said that some senior staff of the bureau, especially those in the finance department had been paid relocation allowances since 2020, but refused to move.

He said: “Information I gathered is that some of the staff have been paid relocation allowances for some period now, but refused to move to Abuja. As you are aware, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) last week sent a letter to the agency that they wanted to demolish the building for apron for the new terminal at the Lagos Airport.

“Because of this, the management now said everyone should relocate to Abuja. Though, they have not been given relocation allowances, but the ministry promised that all their outstanding would be paid to them once they move.”