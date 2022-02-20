Folabi Nuel

By Ayo Onikoyi

After the success of his last album titled ‘Hunger’ gospel recording artist, Folabi Nuel is super charged for his new project. Folabi Nuel is a seasoned gospel minister who has over the years of his ministry, served many life-changing songs and albums to the listening ears of many.

He is best known for his singles ‘Yeshua’ and ‘In my Boat’ which ranked in the top 5 of the gospel music chart for weeks. He is an exceptional songwriter and musician with over 10 years experience in the industry and 4 albums to his credit, making use of a fusion of rock and jazz to create an outstanding sound of truth that draws people to the consciousness of who God is and His unfailing love.

His last album titled ‘Hunger – From our hearts to yours’was inspired by the desire for more. On the album he ensured every song showcases that desire for more growth, understanding and depth. Some of the songs on the album were written almost 4 years prior but only got to record them when he knew the time was right.

Shedding more light on the album he shares, “I was very intentional about the collaborations. I knew who I wanted on each song from the moment I was done writing and producing. The album features TY Bello, Nosa, Freke Umoh and Prospa Ochimana. The sounds were captured live from two locations; Lagos Island (Lekki) and Lagos Mainland (Festac) in front of a live audience and the elements of each recording merged together to create a rich and unique sound. The album was released in 2020 and I love the experience of live recordings and the richness of the sound. You get to connect with the audience and feel the energy in the room.”

