T-Classic

A Nigerian music sensation, Tolulope Ajayi, popularly known as T-Classic, has signed a music deal with AJ Entertainment, one of the country’s leading music labels.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AJ Entertainment, Chukwuebuka Gabriel Ilochonwu, popularly known as Ebuka, disclosing this said, the new partnership with the raving singer, T-Classic, is a joint effort aimed at taking the Nigerian Afropop scene to the next level.



READ ALSOWande Coal, Adekunle Gold, Patoranking inspire my music ― KGOLD RAHP

Describing T-Classic as a talented musician, who is making a good use of his youthfulness for personal development against societal challenges pushing many of his mates into illicit deals, Ebuka said the 18-year-old singer has maintained his coolheadness focusing on his career, and positively impacting on his fans.

“T-Classic is an example for other youths to follow as he has been using his skills and talents positively. If youths can copy from good examples like him, their restiveness over environmental challenges and unemployment problems will reduce drastically,” Ebuka said.

The AJ Entertainment boss, whose business has seen him produced big Nigerian music exports, among whom are Blaqjerzee, a producer and artiste, who has worked with popular musical sensations, the likes of Wizkid, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Jaywon, Skiibii, Kcee, Efya, Mr Eazi, Harmonize, Diamond Platnumz, Tecno, Ice Prince and Gyakie, said Nigerian music lovers should watch out for the best of T-Classic yet to be released.

The talented Afropop singer, T-Classic, made his debut last year with a release said to be a banger titled “Makaveli,” under the Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and available now on digital stores.

As a young artiste, T-Classic had earlier been discovered in the industry haven shown a great boost in the aspect of delivering teen pop anthems, which he released successively and were welcomed with a rousing applause by youthful music lovers both on ground and on social media.

The viral influence of his music collectively has made “Makaveli” a well-sourced song home and abroad, fetching huge demands from all music lovers.

As T-Classic made a successful release of “Makaveli,” as his first release for the year 2021 making it an icing on his previous effort, “Alirat EP,” this time round, his new producer, the AJ Entertainment said his fans have not see anything yet, though the singer is perceived hot already.

“You have not seen anything yet as far as the uniqueness in Afropop song which T-Classic in reinventing in the music world is concerned. This young man is hot, and just wait, action speaks louder than voice. We don’t sign on artiste anyhow, we must have done our background checks to see what an artiste is bringing to the table. And as we did, we found this Afropop sensation to be unbeatable. Just watch out, Ebuka said.