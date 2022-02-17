By Benjamin Njoku

President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has praised the multiple award-winning musician, Koffi Olomide, for bagging the Legend Awards at the 2021 All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

While hosting Olomide at his official residence at Camp Tshatshi Palace, Kinshasa, on Monday, the President said that the award was both a significant achievement for not just the singer, but the entire country. Olomide also presented his 24-carat gold-plated AFRIMA plaque to the President.

President Tshisekedi, in recognition of the honor bestowed on him by AFRIMA as well as his work, also awarded the 65-year-old Soukous singer as the country’s ambassador of culture and presented him with a diplomatic passport.

While receiving his diplomatic passport from President Tshisekedi, Olomide promised to maintain a reputation worthy of emulation by African youths.

This appointment would see Olomide, who has been active in the Congolese music industry for over five decades, help boost DRC’s incr+easing attempts at repositioning its cultural and creative economy. Recall that the Congolese Rumba was officially added to the United Nations Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) heritage list, last December, sparking hope for the country’s cultural progression.

Koffi Olomide is a multi-award-winning artiste and founder of the Quartier Latin International Orchestra. With over 30 studio albums to his credit, the singer has carved a reputation as one of the fundamental growth pillars of the Congolese, and by extension, African music industry.

Since 2014, broadcast live to over 84 countries around the world and in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), AFRIMA is the ultimate recognition of Africa music globally. The All-Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA is a continental youth-focused music property that celebrates Africa, recognizes and rewards the work and talents of myriad of African artists across generations. AFRIMA is committed to the stimulation of conversations among Africans and between Africa and the rest of the world about the potentials of the cultural and creative economy for real enterprise and job creation on the continent, contributing significantly to social cohesion and continental integration as well as sustainable economic growth and development in Africa by lending its voice to promotion of education and campaign against extreme poverty and preventable diseases.