Lookman

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ademola Lookman has gotten the green light from world football governing body, FIFA, to represent Nigeria in football competitions with the Super Eagles.

Lookman, 24, currently on loan at the King Power Stadium from RB Leipzig has represented England at the age grade level but have not gotten a look-in when it comes to playing for the Three Lions.

He follows the likes of Alex Iwobi, Maduka Okoye, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong who have dual nationalities but opted for Nigeria at the senior level.

Lookman and Nigerians will expect to see Lookman invloved when Nigeria face Ghana in a two legged play-off to qualify for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA has approved Ademola Lookman nationality switch to Nigeria from England — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 10, 2022

Nigeria has only missed one (2006) of the last seven FIFA World Cup finals.

NFF chief scout Tunde Adelakun had in 2020 told the BBC: “We are aware of Lookman’s desire to play for us and I have spoken to him as well. However, there is a process to it.”

Ademola Lookman has also played for Charlton Athletic, Everton and Fulham

Vanguard News Nigeria