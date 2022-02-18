…says Act will empower SMDF source fund from private sector

By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, yesterday, disclosed on seeking an Act to backup the Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF, to enable it source for funds in the private sector as a way to boost activities of the Ministry and miners getting the best in their operations.

Adegbite was quoted in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Ayodeji Adeyemi, where he was pointing out that the essence of the Act is to add value to the operations of relevant departments and agencies of the Ministry in line with global best practices, while receiving in his office two batches of equipment from the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, SMDF, Fatima Shinkafi, which were Niton™ DXL Precious Metal Analyzer and Mettler Toledo Precision Analytical Balance.

While commending procurement of the equipment as they will boost officers field work in identifying the right amount and quantity of specific minerals, he also explained that the Act to backup SMDF will enhance the Fund maximally perform its statutory function to equip relevant departments and agencies of the Ministry, and to enable the Ministry to perform its oversight and supervisory roles.

He said: “The SMDF is fulfilling one of its obligation to the department and to the Ministry.

“And I think we should develop on this so that there can be total synergy arising from what we are planning for SMDF to have an establishment Act and to empower them to really get their own funds.

“Once we are able to do this it would be greatly beneficial for all of us as they would be in the position to raise funds even outside government from the private sector.

“And of course it can only be beneficial to the sector as a whole as they support the ministry to carry out its functions and oversight and supervisory function and helping the miners out there to fulfill their aim.”

Meanwhile, the Minister expressed optimism that with the knowledge acquired by the relevant departments including Mining Inspectorate, MI; Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, ASM; and Mine Environmental Compliance, MEC, it would be useful and made available to SMDF.

“It should also be that the knowledge we acquire from the field from MI, ASM, IPMT, MEC is availed to SMDF so that they can be used to tailor some of their products. So it should be symbiotic and a win-win for all”, he added.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Solid Mineral Development Fund, SMDF, Fatima Shinkafi, during the presentation of the equipment to the Minister explained that the Fund was just performing its statutory function of equipping mining institutions in order to enable them to perform their roles.

Shinkafi also added that the equipment would enhance performance of the departments that would make use of them for efficient service delivery.

“The Niton DXL Precious Metal Analyser will enable nondestructive analysis of metals with near instantaneous results. It is exceptionally fast, easy to use, results appears in seconds on a bright, touch-screen colour display.

“It requires no harsh chemicals or acids that can burn your fingers, ruin clothing and damage countertops.

“It is faster and more comprehensive analysis than fire assay, with comparable accuracy.

“The Assay Machine also eliminates the need for density test that is crude and inaccurate. The instruments that we are presenting today will enable the determination of the purity and weight of gold on seconds.

“So we are presenting today both assaying instruments and precision weighing instruments.

“We are confident that these instruments will support the Ministry’s ASM clusters across the country with these types of equipment”, she said.