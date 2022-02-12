By Moses Nosike

Worried by the high rate of insecurity, marginlisation, unemployment especially among the Nigerian youths, and others, Chief Abimbola Moyosore Aboderin, an international banker, defence expert, industrialist, and the son of one of the First Republic politicians in Ibadan, late Chief Moyosore Aboderin, the founder and financier of the Ibadan People’s Party and the Action Group has without mincing words said that Nigeria is in dire need of leadership that would open up industries to abserve massive unemployed Nigerian youths roaming around the streets, saying that our youths have been treated unfriendly.

He further said that there is need to amend the battered image of the country internationally if we must attract foreign investment. The international banker also called on Nigerian banks to encourage investment in our environment by granting loans to youths thereby reducing unemployment in the country.

In a press conference with journalists in Lagos tagged, ‘Operation Rescue Nigeria Again’ Chief Moyosore Aboderin who said he is not desperate for leadership is aspiring to lead Nigeria to the promised land come 2023 general election. He said that his numerous experiences in almost all the sectors, and having travelled far and wide to see for himself how good governance are brought to bear in other parts of the world, would make sure that he runs government of love and not money bag.

“I want to run a government of equity and fairness, accountability and transparency to regain the country’s lost glory. I believe we can fix our dear country for the good of our future generation without engaging in civil war”.

According to him, I have come to put myself forward if that is what our great country needs to advance and be emancipated. “I am highly motivated and determined to put myself forward when I remember the great quote by former American President John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address when he said, “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”.

“As a trained international investment and financial adviser from California and having served the entire Nigerian armed forces in one capacity or the other, from the Nigeria Army, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Police and Nigerian Air Force, and my involvement in the unity and future well-being of Nigeria I will answer you with facts and figures.

But let it be noted for the record that because of my love for Nigeria, I once helped her secured a world bank loan during the time of Dr Chu Okongwu as the then Minister of Finance, via the Paris Club, it is on record and all the roles I played are still there for all and sundry to see”.

Continuing, Aborderin said, “My support and loyalty to Nigeria transcends the financial world. I have been involve in sports development, solid mineral developments. Entertainment, where I brought to Nigeria the biggest musical show in the world called Sun Splash in 1988 which was held in Liberia, Zaira and Lagos Nigeria at the TBS for a record of three good days with globally – famous super stars in attendance i.e., Fela, Sunny Ade, Uroy and burning Spear”.

He further said, “all I have done for Nigeria because of my love for her cannot be overemphasized, my message is simple, if I have done it in the past for Nigeria, I can still do it again, it can be done again because I have God on my side and the connection globally to help Nigeria and to emancipate her from her present state.

If you ask me, I can tell you that today I am not happy with the situation of things in our great nation, many todays cannot afford to eat the normal three square meals, this is actually no time for blame game on anyone. And I can say it without fear or favour that the President today, Muhammad Buhari is not the root cause of our problem, our problem has its root in age old corruption which has been in our system for a long time”.

Aborderin said, “ today I come out to say it boldly that if Nigerians globally are ready to contribute to my presidential aspirations I am ready to salvage Nigeria with my wealth of experience and international connections. I am ready to help salvage Nigeria, but I will only put myself foreword if Nigerians are ready to contribute towards my being their president and salvage them from the present unbearable state we have found ourselves”.