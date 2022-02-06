. Vows to crush PDP, APC as David defeated Goliath

By Steve Oko

Gen. Ijioma Nwokoro Ijioma (retd.), has formerly joined the race for the ticket of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the Abia State 2023 governorship election.

The Umuhu, Bende-born retired General who disclosed this when he visited the APGA state secretariat in Umuahia, said his decision to join the race was to help rescue the state from leadership deficit.

He blamed the “precarious condition of Abia State” on the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which he said, had been in power in the state for over 20 years.

Gen. Ijioma said that both the ruling PDP, and the main opposition All Progressive Congress, APC, in the state were in disarray and would soon implode.

He boasted that like the biblical David defeated giant Goliath, APGA would rout both PDP and APC in Abia come 2023.

He hinted that high profile members of the PDP as well as “frustrated APC” members in the state would soon join APGA ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to him APGA is the only hope of the state to witness good governance and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Gen. Ijioma said that since he joined APGA after prayers and due consultations, many prominent Abians have indicated interest to also join the party.

He promised to transform the state if given the opportunity in 2023, boasting that APGA will crush both the PDP and APC at the polls.

His words:”The only problem in Abia is leadership deficit. If you have a sincere and honest government the state will be fixed. I will fill the hunger for leadership that Abia people have been yearning for.”

He allayed fears that as a former Army General he might be autocratic, saying that he is “more democratic than democrats.”

” I won’t be autocratic. I’m not a quota system Major General. I got my ranks on merit. I have paid my dues. I’m among few Igbo officers that rose to the rank of a Major General.

” Since I retired six years ago I have been a civilian and I assure you that I’m a democrat”.

On why he settled for APGA, Gen. Ijioma said “it’s the only party without a dent”, adding that ” I’m a man of character and APGA has character”.

Gen. Ijioma is the second person after Chikwe Udensi to indicate interest in the APGA governoship ticket.