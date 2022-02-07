By David Royal

The Suspended DCP Abba Kyari who has now been arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA on Monday after he was declared wanted by the agency was born March 17, 1975.

Kyari was declared wanted by NDLEA for being a member of a drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

He joined Police Academy Wudil, Kano State in 2000 and became famous after successfully apprehending popular kidnap kingpins Evans and Wadume, amongst others.

Kyari was a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a member of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team in the Nigerian Police Force Headquarters in Abuja

Kyari served at Lagos State Police Command as the Officer-In-Charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He graduated as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and was posted to Adamawa State Police Command for his one-year mandatory attachment in Song Police Division.

He was later deployed as Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in Numan, Adamawa State and served as Unit Commander 14 PMF Yola.

Kyari also led the arrest of the Deadly Offa Bank robbers that invaded Offa Town, Kwara State and robbed five commercial Banks, the gang also murdered over Thirty-one (31) innocent Nigerians Making it the deadliest Bank Robbery in the History Of Nigeria.

You would recall that Hushpuppi, an Instagram influencer, was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020, and was extradited to the U.S. where most of the victims of his alleged fraudulent activities are based.

In the process, an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted Kyari, leading to a warrant of arrest issued against him by a U.S. magistrate judge, Otis Wright.

This led to Kyari’s suspension from the police and from his position as the Head of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by the Police Service Commission in August last year.

