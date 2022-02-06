…Rivers home state to Tinubu – Owotomobi

By Egufe Yafugborhi

FORMER Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Tony Okocha, on Sunday said All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has no reason not to support Ahmed Bola Tinubu for President come 2023 because he rescued former Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s administration from former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governor Nyesom Wike’s stranglehold.

Okocha, Rivers Chief of Staff under Amaechi’s administration and State Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support – Vanguard (BATS-V) said in Elele at the inauguration of Ikwerre Local Government chapter of the group that the Amaechi’s government was at the verge of impeachment, being overrun in 2013 when Tinubu showed up and rescued the current Minister of Transport and his political associates from the imminent shame.

He told the Elele gathering, “When out of our recklessness in 2013, we lost the structure of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers, we became like orphans. We were overwhelmed. We needed respite. It took Tinubu who came to say we will not wallow in helplessness and hopelessness. And that was how we joined APC.

“Tinubu has said he want to be President. I hear some other former Governors said they want to be President. Truth of the matter is that somebody is a lot more experienced. Somebody has been out of government since 2007, but still politically relevant, till tomorrow.

“The man (Tinubu) because of who he is and the charisma he carries and leadership acumen, he is still onboard. 2023, it is Tinubu and only Tinubu we know and we support for President. It is Tinubu because of who he is and the charisma he carries, his leadership acumen still exceptional.”

Dare Owotomobi, National Coordinator, BATS-V, said, “The request for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is real. He is running and it is going to be loud. I assure you that Rivers is recognised as a home state for Tinubu. The principal will not disappoint you.”