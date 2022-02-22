•We’re together with Tinubu — Ganduje

By Omeiza Ajayi & Bashir Bello

THE Youth for Tinubu Initiative, YTI, yesterday, said National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, will not leave the party for any power bloc, if denied the presidential ticket of the party.

The group also advised its members not to relent in mobilising and creating awareness of Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

Speaking at a press briefing, the National Coordinator of the YTI, Mr. Ajibola Afolayan, dismissed speculations that the former Lagos State governor might ditch the APC for another political party, if denied the presidential ticket.

Afolayan said: “Bola Tinubu is one of the founders of the APC. His resilience, despite all odds, ensured the success of the merger of the defunct parties that we now call Legacy Parties.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has always attributed his victory at the APC Presidential Convention and the 2015 General Elections to the selfless efforts of Tinubu and a few others.

“We are convinced that his network across the geo-political zones would deliver the presidential ticket of APC for him.

“He has laboured to build APC and so the issue of abandoning the platform that he built doesn’t arise. He will get the APC ticket because we are sure that it is a payback period for him.

“As a group, YTI can continue to mention the enormous achievements that we discovered. These achievements are not saying he is a saint or he is not in flesh but if a student gets 70%, it is more than a pass mark, it is called a distinction.”

We’re together with Tinubu —Ganduje

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, yesterday, declared that they were together and supporting Tinubu to become Nigeria’s next president.

Ganduje spoke at the inauguration of an office for Northern Youth Professionals for Tinubu, held along Hadeja Road in Kano on Monday.

The Governor, represented by the Managing Director of Kano Road Traffic Agency, Dr Baffa Dan’agundi, said: “The Northern Nigeria has no option than to support the Yoruba race first and who in the whole of Yoruba race? Bola Tinubu. Because when I ask you to give me one person who supported the Northern candidature of Muhammadu Buhari, there is nobody else you can mention than Tinubu. It is time for us to show whether we are truly son of our parents or not. This is the time.

“Definitely, we are together with Tinubu. We pray for good health, prosperity and for the success of this journey.””

