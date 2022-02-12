….I want to step in Buhari’s shoes, but not step on his toes

James Ogunnaike

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, on Saturday visited the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo to seek his royal blessings on his ambition to contest for the position of the President in 2023.

Speaking during the visit, Tinubu said, he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his Presidential ambition in order not to step on his toes.

Tinubu said, his aim was not to create bad blood between him and Buhari, saying “he did not want to offend Buhari by “pulling the carpet from his feet”.

It would be recalled that the two-term governor of Lagos State had during his visit to Buhari in Aso Rock Villa in January, declared his ambition to succeed him in 2023.

He later said that he would be consulting with Nigerians and the international friends about his ambition.

Tinubu who arrived the Ake palace at 4.35pm went straight into private meeting with the monarch.

He had earlier paid similar visit to the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona at his Ijebu-Ode palace.

Addressing the monarch after the meeting, Tinubu said, he decided to express his intention to Buhari following calls from his supporters and friends to run for President.

“I told the President that I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step in his shoes, but not step on his toes”.

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my Presidential bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that”.

