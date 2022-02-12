Akinwumi Adesina

Says he holds a new future for Nigeria

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: Ahead of next year’s general elections, a political pressure group, under the aegis of Youth Arise Movement, YAM, has endorsed the President of African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina as possible replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigerian president.

Nigeria Publicity Secretary of YAM, Yusuf Omar Yusuf, said while speaking with Vanguard in an interview in Abuja, that, Dr. Adesina met all qualities needed to drive a new Nigeria.

Yusuf said the former Minister of Agriculture is globally known and respected development economist, with sound understanding of macroeconomic, fiscal, governance, sectoral and policy issues to drive faster pace development for Nigeria.

According to him, Adesina was an outstanding Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, where he ended four decades of corruption in the fertilizer sector and ensured that farm inputs (seeds and fertilizers) got to farmers directly by sending farmers electronic vouchers for their subsidized seeds and fertilizers, by-passing corrupt government procurement systems.

“This transformed food production in the country, providing 15 million farmers with farm inputs. Under him, Nigeria produced over 20 million metric tons of food. He is seen as the best Agriculture Minister in the history of the country.

“He is a de-tribalized Nigerian. He is much loved and trusted in the North, where his programs as Minister of Agriculture transformed Northern Nigeria. He has bold and innovative ideas on solving the perennial herder-farmer challenges, for improving security in the country.

“He will implement a bold vision to turn Northern Nigeria into a global power house in food and agriculture, to unleash wealth and reduce fragility and insecurity facing Northern Nigeria. “

The group stressed further that Adesina “Will manage Nigeria’s multi-lingual, cultural and religious diversity very well. He has vast experience in managing cultural, ethnic and religious diversity.

“He demonstrated this in Nigeria while he was Minister of Agriculture. He is doing the same at the African Development Bank, where he leads staff from 81 different countries from around the world, with diversity of religion, language and culture. He will be able to build trust and inclusiveness across the states and regions of Nigeria.

“Adesina has deep experience and proven leadership to turn things around. At the African Development Bank, his innovative and bold programs — covering electricity, agriculture, industrialization, regional integration and improving the quality of life (including water and sanitation, youth and women) have impacted 335 million people in Africa in just five years.

“Nigeria needs faster-paced development to deal with massive poverty and unemployment and insecurity. He will be able to make this happen fast for Nigeria, bringing in his vast experience.”

Yusuf added that as well known for transparency and tackling corruption, “The AfDB President is a person of impeccable integrity. Under his leadership, the African Development Bank was ranked in 2021 as the 4th most transparent institution in the world.

“Also, under his leadership, the African Development Bank was ranked in 2021 as the Best Multilateral Financial Institution in the world. He took an African institution and made it the best financial institution in the world.

“He has extensive experience in driving private sector investments at scale. With his global experience in private sector investments, an excellent reputation for integrity, honesty, transparency and good governance, he will be able to raise the global profile and standing of Nigeria to attract private sector investments, while opening up trade and investment opportunities around the world, including the G-7 and G20 countries, as well as UK and Commonwealth countries.

“His global leadership in world of global finance will dramatically help to open up space for the private sector to trigger greater financial flows into Nigeria. He already showed this for Africa. The Africa Investment Forum that he organized in 2018 and 2019 attracted global investors from around the world and mobilized over $78 Billion of investments in less than 72 hours.

“Nigerians trust him. The youth trust him. The private sector trusts him. The financial industry trusts him. Farmers trust him. He is trusted in every region of the country. He has a great reputation all across Nigeria.

“By selecting him, the President Buhari will leave a lasting legacy for himself, Nigeria and Africa. Africa and the world trust Dr. Adesina. He has been named among the 100 most reputable people in the world.

“He is well-respected by all African Heads of State and Government and will be able to work effectively with leaders in Africa. “

Dr. Adesina the group noted speaks French fluently and has worked for decades in French-speaking countries, which will greatly enhance regional cooperation, integration, peace and security in Africa.