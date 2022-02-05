By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike has said that when the leaders of Southern part of the country will declare its decision on the 2023 presidency that the country would shake.

Wike also said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would not give its presidential ticket to any candidate who would serve only the interest of the wealthy few in Nigeria, adding that desperate politicians who will not serve the interest of many, rather the interest of few are already scheming to be candidate.

The governor made the assertion at a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality at the Abalama School field in Asari Toru Local Government Area on Saturday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri.

The governor was conferred a traditional title of Se- Ibidokubo of Kalabari land (He who does good things for Kalabari people) and was performed by the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Gboko Desreal Bob-manuel.

He reiterated that the stakeholders in Southern will soon make a declarative statement concerning 2023 presidential election.

Wike said: “The day the South will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”

The governor said no amount of gang up will make the PDP to compromise its stand on integrity.

He said: “His word: “No amount of gang up can make PDP to give somebody who will want to run election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians.

“Anybody who wants to be candidate of PDP must be candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”

He expressed concerns over the fact that some companies in the country continue to post annual financial profits regularly in a downing national economy to the detriment of the poor.

The governor lampooned Rivers politicians serving in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for their gross inability to attract federal government projects to the State.

Concerning the next governorship of Rivers State, Governor Wike said everybody is entitled to aspire to be the next governor ,but such person must show capacity for that office and be well disposed to protect the interest of the State.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Rivers State Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba, said the grand reception is significant for two reasons; of its critical importance to them as a people and also because of the unity of purpose engendered among them under the Wike’s administration.

He said it is that kind of reception organised for prominent sons and friends who have impacted the Kalabari people.

Chief Anabraba noted that Governor Wike has systematically fulfilled all promises made to them including those of development projects and appointment of Kalabari people into his administration.

