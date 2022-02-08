By Marie-Therese Nanlong

As the race for the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, an aspirant for the governorship seat in Plateau State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Satu Jatau has asked citizens to go back to God and ask for a leader because the State is in dire need of purposeful leadership.

Satu, an economist and the Yola Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN insisted Plateau needs a leader who will ensure justice in the land as the “cosmetic peace” being touted stands on injustice hence cannot endure.

The technocrat, from Mangu, Central Plateau stated he is not intimidated by the roll call of over 40 aspirants who have emerged, opening it shows the zone is blessed with capable hands but only a leader chosen by God will lead the state out of the woods.

He stated, “I have seen where we are coming from, I know where we are now, many can’t tell exactly where we are going from here but I have seen where we ought to be. This is what inspires me to want to lead the state. I want to see a modern Plateau where the dream is translated to reality.

“As for the number of aspirants from the zone, it shows that there are very capable hands and I believe the people have the capacity and vision to see a new Plateau. They know if we continue like this, we will reach a tipping point and it will not help anybody no matter how much wealth you gather.

“I want the people of the state to go back to God and ask him to give us a leader because if we give ourselves a leader, we will miss it. Irrespective of a political party, go back to God and get a leader that will treat Plateau people as people from the same parents. I look forward to having a united Plateau with economic prosperity.”

On the security situation, he added, “I am not to condemn the effort of any person but anything that is not standing on justice will not stand. The peace deal that we have been having, is it standing on the truth? You will go and arrange a cosmetic peace agreement, you come back and see attacks, the days of Plateau people are belabored with peace meetings and cycles of attacks. We are deceiving ourselves. If we seek the face of God and He gives us a leader, you will see peace because there will be justice, no sacred cow.”