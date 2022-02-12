By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A group in Plateau State under the aegis, ‘Plateau Friends of Osinbajo’ has declared support for the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, asking him to contest in the forth coming 2023 presidential election.

The group which is already engaging critical stakeholders to garner their support for Professor Osinbajo stressed, the VP possesses the right temperaments and needed experiences to make him deliver on the job.

The group with the support of The Every Nigerian Campaign Initiative at a Town Hall meeting held in Jos at the weekend, with the theme: “Beyond Partisan Politics: Towards A Working Nigeria,” maintained the VP has “demonstrated uncommon competence, character, courage, credibility, and compassion in discharging his responsibilities and duties as Chairman of the National Economic Council.”

Convener of the group, Tony Ngwen noted, “In furtherance of the advocacy for good governance which is only achievable through the entrenchment of quality, visionary and responsive leadership that is geared towards fair play, equity, and justice for the improvement of the quality of lives of the Nigerian people.

“The Plateau Friends of Osinbajo sequel to its Town Hall Meeting themed: Beyond Partisan Politics: Towards A Working Nigeria, have joined the league of millions of Nigerians calling on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to run for the Presidency come 2023.

“The call on Professor Yemi Osinbajo is predicated on his sterling leadership qualities which are evidenced by his record of performance especially with the Social Intervention Programmes which have impacted the lives of many Nigerians in tremendous proportions.

“He is no doubt a bridge-builder and an embodiment of national unity. From the foregoing, we are calling on Nigerians in the North, South, East, and West and from all works of life to join the legion of progressives in our quest for a functional and effective presidency. Together we can better the narratives for the common good of our country men and women.”

READ ALSO: Security personnel bar Gov Ortom from receiving Osinbajo

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of Karl Kumm University, Jos, Professor Audu Gambo who delivered a Keynote Address on the topic: “Beyond Partisan Politics: Towards Establishing the Culture of Good Governance in Nigeria,” urged citizens to make the right choices in terms of candidates to be voted into office in 2023.

He stressed that “We have come to a crossroad, whatever choices we make will have far-reaching impacts on the country… electorate should not accept candidates on face value but do a background check on them, ask probing questions to know their intents and capacity.”

He advised that Nigerians should not be quick to vote for any candidate put up by political parties but rather vote in candidates who have the needed pedigree to deliver good governance to the masses.

Vanguard News Nigeria