L-R, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun and Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola at Ataoja’s palace, Osogbo

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osogbo, All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu has disclosed that if given the support to become Nigeria’s president, he will unite the country’s different ethnic groups.

Speaking at Ataoja’s palace in Osogbo of Friday, as part of his consultation tour of the country, he said Nigeria needs a man that can harness the nation’s diversity for prosperity.

The former Lagos State Governor said managing resources is his specialty, adding that the urge to serve made him apply for nation’s presidency and will not let Nigerians down.

He adds, “I am the quality Nigeria is looking for to make the country a very great, prosperous and united, not only in Africa but worldwide.

“Having reviewed the Constitution, I ask myself who is better than me, this prompted me to come out, consult, and be ready to serve the country.

“I have been going round the country, I offer myself the opportunity to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I have informed Buhari of this, I told him that I want to step in his shoe and not break a toe. I told him that I want to serve my country to the best of my ability”.

Tinubu added that he will rejig Nigeria such that quality education and job opportunities would be available for Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic nationalities or religion.

“We need a lot of jobs, solid education for our children, we need progress for our country. We want somebody that can bring that, we have in our old national anthem that “thou tribe and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. It has come that we must be solid in that believe, we must know that it is the same blood that is running in our veins irrespective of tribe and faith. We must have a good attitude for progress and prosperity.

“You must find courage, determination, perseverance, you must find that fellow who will love you, respect you and prioritise national development”, he said.

Speaking on his ability to deliver, Tinubu said, “I am not applying for the job of grave digger, race running, or not a horse riding. I am not applying for a job of bricklaying, I went to school to study accountancy and management. I am applying for a job that demands using my brain, intelligent thinking. I am ready to do things right, the job I want to do for Nigeria is for the country to be greater and be proud of our sons and daughter. We want to leave a legacy of unlimited success”.

Responding, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun said having seen that Tinubu is outstandingly fit, stressed the need for Yoruba nations to stand by him for quality service delivery.

“I have personally seen that you are fit to run the country contrary to insinuation peddled around, you are good product for Nigeria’s prosperity and your vision to rule Nigeria shall come to pass.

“You have nurtured quality men, you gave us one in Osun in 2018 and I know you will not let Nigerians down. Osogbo is with you on this project”, he said.

