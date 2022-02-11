…Say they are the best for Nigeria

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A political group, The Diaspora Support, comprising of thousands of Nigerians in Diaspora, who met in Manchester, United Kingdom, to review the state of the nation back home in Nigeria, have chosen Tinubu, Tambuwal and Wike as best candidates for 2023 presidency.

The group said with respect to security, development, economy and the 2023 general elections, with a view to working to ensure the emergence of a credible leadership that will reposition Nigeria for desired growth and greatness, the trio was unbeatable.

Leaders of the group were Hon Yunana Shibkau,Convener, Hon Osamudiamen Aghedo, Head strategy and International Mobilization ,Osamudiamen Aghedo and Prince Madiba Ibrahim Lapinni, Head, Nigeria’s Strategy and Mobilization.

In a statement issued to journalists on Friday, they noted with regrets how the country has allegedly, “rapidly declined in standard of living, occasioned by galloping inflation, that had deepened the poverty of the people and multiplied their miseries in the process.”

According to the group, “these remain the key ingredients that stoke the fires of multidimensional conflicts and propensity for religious and ideological extremism, that goes a long way to undermine development.”

“This thus informed the need to elect capable leaders, who can make a difference in leadership delivery for the betterment of the people. Many respected Nigerians have signified their interest to contest for the exalted position come 2023, this no doubt is their fundamental constitutional rights.”

“After due deliberations, the group hereby endorsed the Executive Governor of Sokoto state, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Former Governor of Lagos state, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of Rivers state, Bar Nyesom Wike. The trio was picked from among several prominent Nigerians who were considered as possible presidential candidates for 2023.”

