By Sam Eyoboka

CATHOLIC Bishops of Lagos have noted that a wave of political maneuvering ahead of next year’s national elections have commenced across the country and stated that while Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gets set to release its time table, we call on all eligible Nigerians to be active players in the political field by registering themselves with the political parties of their choice and ensuring that their voices are heard.

“Equally, we urge the electorate not to sit on the fence but to ensure that they get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) ready and to vote at the elections so as to choose credible leaders of their choice that will ensure the growth and progress of our country, Nigeria,” a statement signed by Most Rev. Francis Obafemi Adesina,

and Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins secretary and chairman respectively of Forum stated.

“We call on the Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Province and the various Dioceses to synergize with other relevant church institutions to organize series of seminars and workshops geared at getting the electorate to be more alive to their responsibilities ahead of the coming elections,” they enjoined.

“We regret to note that despite the wide outcry of condemnation that have greeted the continuous senseless killings of innocent lives and other wave of violence across the country, it is far from being abated. For instance, in the wake of the 2022 New Year, a priest of the Diocese of Abeokuta, Rev. Fr. Luke Adeleke was killed by unknown gun men while carrying out his priestly activities. Very recently, it was reported that in Taraba State a Catholic Church was razed to the ground for no reason. These and numerous other cases of violence have been the hallmark of our nation. How long would these be allowed to continue. We will continue to call on the government to utilize all the state resources at their disposal to put an end to these dastardly acts of killing and violence across the country before it consumes everyone.

The forum made up of the Archdiocese of Lagos, the Diocese of Ijebu-Ode and the Diocese of Abeokuta, held our first meeting for the year on Thursday January 27, 2022 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos. The meeting was attended by the leadership and representatives of the Clergy, the Consecrated persons and the various associations of the Lay Faithful who gave reports of their activities for the previous year under review.

After a careful deliberation on issues affecting the church in the Province and the state of affairs in our country, Nigeria, we hereby issue the following communique:

While appreciating God for His mercies “we thank Him for the modest success so far achieved by the relevant authorities locally in curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 and its various variants despite the very negative consequences predicted by health experts and scientists.

“The fact that our land has witnessed very limited casualties in the past two years is no doubt a sign of divine providence. “However, it also challenges us to take time to examine and identify the peculiar variables that may have helped to reduce the effects of the virus compared to Europe and America.

“Consequently, while we call for continuous vigilance and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols by all and sundry, we also wish to advocate for improved government funding of our research agencies/institutions to equip and empower our local scientists and health professionals to rise up to the challenge of producing potent locally manufactured remedies/vaccines that, considering our peculiarity and atmospheric condition would help put a final stop to the COVID-19 and other viruses,” the Bishops said.

Continuing they argued that in October 2021, the Pope unveiled the Synod of Synodality, which inspires a process of listening to one another and to the Holy Spirit as we journey together as a church. “We are happy to note that this synodal process which is intended to bring about a better understanding of how we can better work together as a people of God has commenced earnestly in the various dioceses in our Province.

“We commend all the priests, religious and lay persons in positions of leadership who, as facilitators have been working assiduously to ensure that the activities expected of the synodal process are being carried out across all the parishes and mass centers in the Province. We urge them to re-commit themselves to ensuring that the synodal exercise is completed within the allotted time in conformity with the wishes of the Holy Father.”

The bishops commended the high level of coordination and commitment exhibited by the leadership of the Laity Council in the Province of Lagos in the past year as exemplified in the various projects executed and their unalloyed support to the clergy. We wish to see a better synergy between the Laity Council and other lay groups in the Church such as Papal Knights and other Associations such as Knights of Mulumba, KSM and Knights of St. John International, KSJI. Such a synergy will no doubt consolidate further on the gains so far achieved and usher in more robust collaborative engagements in our quest to work for the greater glory of God.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA