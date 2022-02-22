.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

Former Minister of Youths and Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Monday declared his interest to vie for Kwara Central senatorial election in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bolaji,a former National Spokesman of All Progressives Congress,(APC) and former Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development in Kwara state made his intention known amidst pomp and pageantry at the State party secretariat in Ilorin.

Former Thisday Editor who was also one of the governorship aspirants of the party in 2019 said 2023 elections present Nigerians golden opportunity to change the fortune of the country that had been weighed down by challenges of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said,”No matter what may have happened in the past, 2023 provides us yet another opportunity to hit the reset button and rededicate ourselves to the great task of nation-building.

“We cannot afford to get it wrong. The task at hand is serious and it is urgent. We can therefore no longer afford the luxury of incompetence, empty showmanship, ruinous partisanship, or suicidal indifference.

” This is the time for every citizen who has something to contribute to come forward. Our country desperately calls out to us.”

The former minister said,” is in the light of this, therefore, that I have decided to offer myself for service.

” And it is with great honour that I hereby humbly notify you of my intention to contest for the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections under the banner of our great party, the PDP. “

He also said that” In almost two decades of public service, both at the state and the national levels, I have demonstrated a great sense of responsibility; I have demonstrated courage and competence. And I have demonstrated loyalty and integrity. These are the qualifications of leadership that our country needs at this critical time.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah and with your support, when I am elected Senator, I would be bringing to the legislative chamber of our country, a wide range of experience as a journalist, a civil society activist, a development specialist, a public servant and a party man. I will leverage on my extensive network of relationships across this country built over years of working with other committed citizens in different policy spaces.

He also said, “and I will deploy all the talents and capacity that it has pleased Allah to bless me to work with other patriots to create a better Nigeria for us all and a great country for the coming generation.”

” I ask for your support. I will not let you down. I am Omoluabi. I have made you proud before. In sha Allah, I will make you proud again. “

He however noted that “Our dear country Nigeria is at the moment faced with numerous challenges, some of them unprecedented in nature and in scale. Indeed, we can only point at a few other moments in our history, if any, that are as terrifying, as perplexing and as uncertain as now; when for the majority of the people, surviving one day onto another day feels like a major achievement.

He stressed among others that, “insecurity has its iron knees firmly planted on the throat of our nation. Banditry and sundry criminal acts beleaguer our country at a scale never witnessed before, and Nigerians are losing their lives in hundreds across our country every single day.

Responding to the state Chairman of the party Alh Babatunde Mohammed who canvassed support for him, saying that if Nigeria has somebody like Bolaji Abdullahi in the Senate, the country would be better for it said the party would provide a level playing ground for all its aspirants.