By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: As the preparations for the conduct of the 2022 population and housing census, gathers momentum, the National Population Commission, NPC, has inaugurated the Census Technical Working Group, CTWG.

The CTWG is charged with the responsibility of supervising the entire census project, providing guidance on all technical issues relating to the census project and serve as a clearing house for all census matters subject to the approval of the Commission.

The CTWG is headed by the Acting Director-General of the Commission, Mrs Patience Mbagwu with Dr. Inuwa Bakari Jalingo serving as Secretary.

Other members include the Directors and selected Deputy Directors of the various departments of the Commission as well as the Chief Technical Adviser, CTA, Dr. Collins Opiyo seconded to NPC by the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, as part of its technical assistance to the Nigeria’s census project.

The Chairman of NPC, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, while inaugurating the group noted that membership of the CTWG has been carefully constituted taking into account the professional competence and commitment of selected individuals.

He enjoined members to bring to bear their technical expertise and wealth of experience spanning the last two censuses in the discharge of their responsibilities to ensure that the Commission delivers the first digital census to the nation.

In a welcome address, the Chairman of the Census Committee of the Commission, Dr. Ipalibo Macdonald Harry noted that the constitution of the CTWG is a necessary step towards enhancing the technical quality of the entire census process.

Dr. Harry disclosed that other functions of the group include advising the Commission on pre-census, census and post-census activities, developing the methodology and instruments for the Census and providing platform for articulating and coordinating the activities of the census.

The CTWG is also to develop Census Logistics plans, periodically report progress and challenges to the Commission and develop terms of reference and make recommendations on the composition of relevant national census committees.

Dr. Collins Opiyo, the CTA in his remark reminded members of the CTWG on the enormity of the tasks ahead adding that Census is not just an activity but a priority national development programme that requires a lot of personal sacrifices.

While alluding to the description of census taking as a war, Dr. Opiyo however opined that census “is a voluntary war one that must be fought peacefully”. He stressed the need for the Commission to remain guided and work in line with the United Nations Principles and Recommendation in preparing for the census.

While noting that time has become a huge constraint in the 2022 Census process, the CTA urged members of the CTWG to abide with the 3 ‘Ps’ namely “Participation, Passion and Performance’ in the discharge of their duties.