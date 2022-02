The 2021 Gross Premium Income (GPI) for the insurance industry has hit N630,362.35 billion, according to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Mr Rasaaq Salami, the Head, Corporate Communications and Market Development of NAICOM, stated this in Abuja, on Monday.

Salami said that the 2020 GPI was N514 billion, noting that the total assets of the industry stood at N2,139,203 trillion, while the net claims paid in 2021 was N238,050 billion.

(NAN)

