By Mary Obaebor

Yaba College of Technology has pre-sented a device named Aptus Pi to aid the training of apprentices learning mobilie phone repairs and computer hardware repairs and maintenance at the Computer Village, Ikeja.

The mobile learning aid will enable learners to access learning materials online without the need of internet and having to pay for data subscription. The device can accommodate up to 40 learners within 40km radius of its location.

The Aptus Pi was donated by the Commonwealth of Learning under the Skills in Demand Project that involved the College and Computer and Telecommunications Engineering Association of Nigeria, COMTEAN. The project is aimed at upgrading and formalising informal apprenticeships in Nigeria.

While presenting the devices, the Director, Flexible Skills Development Centre in Yabatech, Dr. Dotun Abdul, disclosed that the staff of the college have worked to produce quality courseware in line with National Occupational Standards, NOS for the training of apprentices in the two skill areas. These resources will give apprentices the required theoretical knowledge to complement their practical training in the workplace thereby making them competent.

Successful learners will be awarded the National Skills Qualification Certificate after assessment by National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB.

The President of COMTEAN, Comrade Adebisi Adedapo, expressed appreciation to Commonwealth of Learning, COL and the Yabatech team for their support for quality apprenticeship in the ICT industry. He affirmed the readiness of his members to ensure quality service delivery and proper cascading of skills to their prospective customers.