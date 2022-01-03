Governor Nyesom Wike

A group, North-East Democratic Vanguard (NEDV), has berated the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over his comments that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands a chance of winning the 2023 presidential election if his Bauchi state counterpart, Bala Mohammed, emerged the flag bearer of the party.

It was reported that Wike made the comments while fielding questions from reporters during a visit to Bauchi State on Saturday.

Reacting to the comments in Abuja, NEDV, in a statement by its President, Alhaji Musa Garba, expressed disappointment.

Garba said Wike knows that he was not saying the truth, but only massaging the ego of the Bauchi state governor.

The NEDV agreed that Bala Mohammed was a Senator, a Minister and now a governor, adding that these positions do not qualify him for the position of President.

The group added that the Bauchi state governor is not a national figure, but that he doesn’t have that national outlook or the charisma to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria.

NEDV further noted that the North-East doesn’t lack qualified politicians in the PDP to lead the country and rescue the nation from the misrule of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group also said that the comments do not represent the body language of Wike, who has been reported to be nursing the ambition of becoming the President of the country.

NEDV noted that the comments of Wike are far from endorsing Bala Mohammed, adding that the Rivers state governor was only playing politics.

Wike, in his comments had described Mohammed as being more than qualified to become the next President of Nigeria, adding, “I’ll prefer that if God makes it that the ticket falls on him (Bala Mohammed), it means our chances are very, very bright.

“So, the call for him to become President is not misplaced at all. Bala is someone who is qualified to run for President of this country.”

The group said that nothing is suggesting in the comments that Wike has given his blessing, but, however told the Rivers state governor to face the business of giving the people of Rivers good governance and stop meddling on issues he has no control over.