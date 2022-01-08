By Prince Okafor

Female enthusiast and philanthropist extraordinaire, Funke Felix-Adejumo has concluded plans to celebrate, empower and inspire women worldwide with her annual Women on the Winning Edge conference.

This year’s celebratory word, prayer and musical conference will host top Ministers like Jerry Eze, Jumoke Adenowo, Bishop Felix Adejumo, Sola Adesakin and celebrated Gospel Artistes like Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Beejay Sax, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo, and Sinach. Also, legendary gospel icon, evangelist Ebenezer Obey will be ministering in songs in what is arguably Nigeria’s largest gathering of women.

While speaking on the forthcoming event, the convener, Funke Felix-Adejumo, said, this year’s event, which will hold at 9am prompt, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos, will be different, bigger and better. The renowned family life and marriage counsellor has also assured all aspiring women of hope to prepare themselves for an awesome spiritual encounter – with a powerful WORD to kick-start the year with worship, music and prayers.

As part of its annual provisions, free buses have been made available from different locations across the city of Lagos.