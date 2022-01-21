By Agbonkhese Oboh



The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been promised $250,000 by Femi Otedola if they lift the 2021 AFCON trophy.

The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who was at the Super Eagles’ Hotel la Rabidou camp in Garoua alongside business moguls, Otedola and Aliko Dangote on Wednesday, made the announcement.

They visited the team’s camp at lunchtime along with president of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick.

The promised $250,000 was besides cash showered on the players during the meeting.

The Austine Eguavoen-coached team won all three group games at the ongoing 2021 AFCON finals in Cameroon.

Also, the players are attracting plaudits for reminding Nigerians of what Super Eagles were known for — freeflowing football with flying wingers.

Making the announcement, Emefiele said: “Before we landed, Femi Otedola himself told me that he has an equivalent of $250,000.00 in the bank if you lift the trophy.

“I also heard Allen (Onyema) was here and he has also promised N50,000,000 if you win the tournament.”

He encouraged them to remain focused and that many more gifts will come to them.

Emefiele told the footballers they play a significant role in unifying Nigerians.

He also briefed the players and technical crew on the objectives of the Coalition Against Covid-19, CACOVID.

The coalition, led by Emefiele, Dangote and Herbert Wigwe, is a private sector-driven body assisting government in combating COVID-19.

The Super Eagles play Tunisia next in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Vanguard News

