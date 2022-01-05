Why we are particular about healthy lifestyle ― Kashif, Fly Fit Factory CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Fly Fit Factory, Bolarinwa Kashif, has emphasised that his organisation is particular about a healthy lifestyle, stating that there are other hurdles to scale in order to be in great health.

He revealed that leading a total, healthy lifestyle goes beyond losing weight and getting in shape.

Achieving weight loss is a big feat, but staying fit in the long run can be a tricky test, one which Fly Fitness Gym is set to help people surmount.

According to the Founder of Fly Fitness Gym, Bolarinwa Kashif, the aim of setting up the facility goes beyond profit maximization, but to give individuals a chance to transform their lives by living healthy.

Bolarinwa said, “We started the gym not only for financial rewards but also to offer chances to transform the lives of numerous people. We don’t just want to tackle people’s weight loss problem but also improve their health.

“That is why our Motto at Fly Fitness is: The Lead To A Healthy Lifestyle And The Shape That You Want. We look forward to giving this job our all to make sure we grow and expand so we can create more job opportunities for some more people out there”.

Located at Ariwola House, Beside St Rita’s Catholic Church, Opposite, Ansardeen School, Sango-Eleyele Road, Ibadan you can expect to meet a serene and well-equipped workout environment, staffed by highly trained fitness instructors which will help in achieving the body and shape you desire.

According to Kashif, Fly Fitness also has an active social media presence where health and fitness tips are shared. The social media handles are Twitter: @FlyFitFactory, Instagram:FlyFitnessFactory, WhatsApp 08054224781

Vanguard News Nigeria