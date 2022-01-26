By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS—Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday, stated that he kept quiet during the crisis that rocked the university in 2020 because he got divine intervention.

Speaking, yesterday, during the public presentation of his autobiography: ‘Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe @ 60: Audacity of Resilience’, he said he clocked 60 in May 2020, and that while preparations were being made to mark the occasion, he was inspired by a song that he did not know its meaning then.

“The song simply means that God is the same in the valley, on the mountain, in the day and at night. The COVID-19 issue did not allow for the event to hold as planned and, shortly afterwards, the crisis erupted. And when I wanted to react, God said I should keep quiet. God referred me to the Biblical book of Proverbs, Chapter 26, verse 4.

“I wanted to fast, but God said I should celebrate. I wanted to fight back, God said the battle was his. I just have to thank God that He stood by me during the Tsunami. It is by the grace of God that we were not consumed by the crisis.”

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said audacity is needed to respond to issues when they happen in the society.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This occasion is to celebrate a devoted family man, a humble person who never forgets his humble background. He has gone through a lot as a Nigerian. The book is about his experiences. It is not how you were born, but how you train yourself.

“He has drawn a lot of funds and grants to this university more than anybody else. He has made a lot of contributions to mankind and it is a way of inspiring others especially our youths.”

The Chairman of the Governing Council of UNILAG, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, who was the Chief Host of the event, stated that the audacity of resilience could only have meant having faith in God.

He added that he could testify to Ogundipe’s ability to focus on issues and seeking to do things perfectly.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Rotimi Jacobs, said with youths losing hope because of things that are happening globally, stories like that of Ogundipe could be a great way to inspire them.