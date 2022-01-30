.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Expect change in Nigeria security situation with bandits declared terrorists and new security measures – Osinbanjo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in Katsina on Saturday, said the reason why the Federal Government “officially declared bandits as terrorists is to enable security agencies to take more stringent measures against them.”

The Vice President made the statement at the Katsina Emir’s palace while in Katsina on Saturday to pay condolence to Dahiru Barau Mangal, who lost his mother, Hajiya Murja nine days ago.

VP Osinbajo, speaking at the Emir’s palace, expressed optimism that with all the new measures ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari “we should be able to see a very significant change in Nigeria security situation.”

While thanking the Katsina Emir and his chiefs for the warm welcome, he prayed for continuous peace for his kingdom and the country in general.

“This Kingdom will know prosperity under your reign. There will be prosperity, there will be happiness, joy and the country also will know peace. By the grace of God, peace would return to all our communities and villages in this state and all across the country which is according to the President’s desire,” Osibanjo prayed.

Responding, the Katsina Emir, expressed happiness at the official declaration of bandits as terrorists.

In his words:

“I am really troubled, so is our Governor here but I am very happy now that they have been officially declared terrorists. So when you (perhaps referring to security agents) catch them, you kill them. That is the only solution since dialoguing with them has failed.”

While condoling with Mangal and family over the passing of their mother at the business mogul Katsina, VP Osinbajo said, “Hajia Murja we all knew in her days did not only served her family but served so many people all over the state, the poor, the vulnerable and those who need help, she was always there for them. I was informed that since she died there have been sadness everywhere and is because of the kind of person that she was. A woman who served her community throughout all her life.”

While praying for her soul to rest in peace, Osinbajo also prayed for the Katsina-based business mogul, all the things that mother planned and desired to do especially for the people of this state and the people of this country he will still be able to do.”

He also prayed for God’s comfort and strength for the business mogul.

