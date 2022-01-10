Before we take a look at the top three online betting sites in Nigeria, we will take a look at gambling laws and regulations in the country. When discussing gambling activities in Nigeria, we have to mention the very first gambling law.

The Gaming Machines Act was enforced back in 1977. The gambling regulatory framework introduced by the Gaming Machines Act specified that the use and ownership of gaming machines in the country are illegal. Nigerians caught owning or playing slot machines face up to one year in prison.

Profits generated from illegally-operating slot machines are confiscated by the country’s Government. The Gaming Machines Act specified that gaming machines are games operated by tokens or coins. The second gambling regulatory framework the Nigerian government enforced is the Criminal Code Act.

According to the act’s Chapter 22 Section 236, offering gambling activities within illegal gambling establishments was punishable by prison. Individuals caught running illegal gambling houses are fined as well.

Current Gambling Laws in Nigeria

The legality of gambling activities in Nigeria is somewhat confusing. There are gambling regulatory frameworks, but still, many illegal gambling houses serve Nigerian residents. In the last two decades, the popularity of gambling activities in the country has grown tremendously.

Naturally, this paved the way for new gambling laws and regulations, and one of these is the National Lottery Act from 2005. The National Lottery Act is the main piece of gambling regulation in the county.

According to the National Lottery Act, companies that want to operate in the country must do so in accordance with the CAC (Corporate Affairs Commission). Companies that want to offer gambling services and products to Nigerians must obtain valid licenses from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

Companies that want to offer gambling services and products in Lagos State must obtain gaming licenses from the Lagos State Lottery Board. While there are many different gambling laws and regulations in Nigeria, the major are:

The National Lottery Regulations from 2007 (amended)

The National Lottery Act from 2005

The Lagos State Lotteries Law from 2004

The National Lottery Act from 2005 led to the formation of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. Similarly, the Lagos State Lotteries Law established the Lagos State Lotteries Board. Both governmental agencies issue licenses to gambling operators that want to operate online or offline gambling establishments in the country.

Online gambling activities in the country are overseen and monitored by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission that also monitors activities of land-based gambling venues.

Gambling operators that run online casinos and online sports betting sites must obtain remote gaming licenses from the Nigerian Lottery Commission. The National Lottery Act from 2005 does not mention online gambling activities.

Hence, the current gambling regulatory framework allows international betting sites to operate in Nigeria. Moreover, Nigerian residents can join numerous different online gambling sites, including those operated by foreign companies, without any restrictions or limitations.

While the main piece of the gambling regulatory framework does not mention online gambling laws and regulations, online operators must operate according to the laws and regulations that casinos and retail betting sites that regulate operations of retail sports betting sites and land-based casinos.

Nigeria is home to one of the most competitive, most profitable online gambling markets in Africa. Further, we take a look at the top three betting sites in Nigeria that cater to every sports bettor. These are:

22Bet (excellent sports betting bonuses) Betfair (long-lasting brand) Bwin (wide selection of payment options)

22Bet

22Bet, owned and operated by TechSolutions Group Limited, is definitely one of the most renowned names in the international online sports betting scene. In addition to operating an excellent sports betting site, 22Bet is also a great online casino.

Unlike other brands that appear here, 22Bet is a newcomer in the industry. The sports betting giant has been around since late 2017. Even though 22Bet has been around for a relatively short time, its player base has grown massively, especially in the last two years.

The company that is responsible for 22Bet has been granted remote gaming licenses by many governmental agencies. It was also granted a remote gaming license by the Nigerian National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

When compared to many other betting sites, 22Bet offers some of the best odds on both pre-match and live-match events. As expected from such a reputable name, joining 22Bet from Nigeria or any other country where it operates gives access to an amazing selection of sports betting markets.

Nigerian players can place bets on tennis, table tennis, basketball, football, cricket, American football, volleyball, ice hockey, handball, eSports, beach volleyball, badminton, futsal, greyhound racing, horse racing, floorball, field hockey, snooker, weightlifting, and many other sports.

At 22Bet, in-play betting is quite popular among Nigerian sports bettors. The in-play section covers most ice hockey, volleyball, football, tennis, basketball, table tennis, cricket, American football, and beach volleyball matches.

When it comes to its bonuses and promotions, Nigerian sports bettors are offered an amazing welcome bonus. More specifically, Nigerian players can grab an awesome 100% match deposit bonus worth all the way up to 50,000 NGN.

To claim the bonus, sports bettors must fund their accounts with at least 400 NGN. Once they have made the deposit, the welcome bonus is credited automatically, no need to use any bonus code.

The bonus has quite favorable terms and conditions, even though refunded bets do not count towards its playthrough requirements. Bonus funds players receive after claiming the offer must be used within seven days.

Before sports bettors can claim the bonus, they must verify their accounts. In addition to this generous welcome offer, 22Bet offers an excellent Friday Reload bonus. More specifically, Nigerian sports bettors can boost their bankroll by claiming Friday reload bonuses worth up to 40,000 NGN.

In order to get Friday reload bonuses, sports bettors need to fund their accounts with at least one $1 (or equivalent in Nigerian Naira). Players can receive reload bonuses of 100% up to 40,000 NGN. Just like with the welcome bonus, refunded bets do not count towards meeting reload bonuses’ playthrough requirements. Nigerian players who join 22Bet can also claim special bonuses on their losing bets and take part in awesome weekly and monthly races.

Betfair

In the latest PwC Nigeria publication on the country’s thriving gambling industry, you can reach that the Nigerian iGaming environment has changed a lot since 2016 when the first publication was published. The number of international gambling operators active in Nigeria has grown tremendously.

One of the most prominent international brands that serve Nigerian sports bettors is Betfair. Betfair is one of the most recognizable sports betting brands not only in Nigeria but in all other countries where it operates.

Betfair is owned and operated by Flutter Entertainment. The same company owns and operates several other eminent online gambling brands, including Paddy Power, Full Tilt Poker, FanDuel, Adjarabet, Sky Bet, and PokerStars.

Betfair was founded in 2000, so it has been present in the industry for over two decades. Edward Wray and Andrew Black started Betfair as an online betting exchange, but it quickly become one of the most popular online sports betting platforms.

Betfair is focused on catering to European sports bettors, but it operates in different African countries as well. Betfair is also available to sports bettors residing in Australia. Just like 22Bet, Betfair offers a wide selection of sports betting markets to its Nigerian punters.

More specifically, Nigerians who join Betfair can place bets on cricket, soccer, basketball, tennis, rugby, American football, golf, greyhound racing, and many others.

Needless to say, Betfair covers all major sports leagues, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, English Premier League, Champions League, and many others. Given the size of this renowned sports betting platform, all different betting types are accepted.

Betfair’s average payout rates stand at around 96%. Betfair also offers great in-play coverage on the most popular sports, very generous welcome bonuses, occasional odds boosts, and a whole bunch of other excellent promos.

Bwin

Last, but certainly not least on this list is Bwin. Bwin was founded in 1997. The company responsible for Bwin, Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG is based in Vienna, Austria. Like the two other brands listed here, Bwin operates in Nigeria under a remote gaming license issued by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. Bwin is also a renowned sports betting brand in many other countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Croatia, Mexico, and Italy.

In addition to operating a sports betting platform, Bwin registrants can also enjoy online casino gaming sessions. In twenty-five core markets, Bwin has over twenty million customers. The company started big by launching an online sports betting site. Shortly after its sports betting site went live, the company launched an online casino. While it has thousands of online casino gamers, Bwin is synonymous with online sports betting.

Nigerian players who join Bwin can place real money wagers on over thirty different sports, including basketball, table tennis, ice hockey, basketball, tennis, volleyball, darts, snooker, badminton, horse racing, handball, and many others. Its in-play section is equally impressive with most table tennis, volleyball, ice hockey, basketball, football, and tennis matches covered.

The availability of excellent bonuses and promotions is another benefit of joining Bwin. Bwin sports bettors can grab an excellent welcome bonus and benefit from awesome cashback promos.

Wagering requirements on most of its bonuses are quite favorable. Bwin also supports a variety of safe and secure payment options, such as Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, alongside several local payment options Nigerians prefer using. When looking into a new sports betting site to join from Nigeria, join a site that is licensed and monitored by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, as there are the safest, most reputable options.

You also want your sports betting site to use SSL encryption, offer 24/7 customer care service, support a variety of deposit and withdrawal options, and of course, offer generous bonuses and promotions. The three sites mentioned above definitely check all the boxes.

