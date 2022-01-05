By Godwin Oritse

BULK wheat led the Lagos import chart for a better part of the year 2021, indication that the confectionary industry enjoyed a boom as more Nigerians accessed wheat products.

Wheat is the third most widely consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. ..

Shipping position emanating from the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, shows that a total 243,073 metric tons of bulk wheat was imported for the month of December 2021 as against 173, 362 metric tons in previous month of November.

The next big import was General Cargo with a record of 165,139 metric tons in December, over 150 percent from 62, 843 metric tons in November.

Other commodities that made the chart includes general cargo165,139 metric tons in December, as against 62,843 metric tons in November of 2012 coming third position is sugar which recorded a total of 183,400 metric tons in the month of December and November recorded 163,000 metric tons.

Others are fish with 16,634 metric tons in December and 14,203 metric tons in November according to the statistical data from the Nigerian Ports Authority.

Reacting to the increased in importation of wheat, Chairman of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers, Mr. Ishaq Abdulraheem said that only people benefitting from the imports were the millers like Honey well, Flourmills and other millers.

Abdulraheem also said that the non-production of wheat in Nigeria is also responsible for the high rate of wheat import despite the Federal Government wheat farming initiative which also came with some loans incentive to wheat farmers.

He suggested that ten percent of cassava potato flour should be used as parts of the condiments by confectioners so as to reduce the nation’s heavy reliance of imported wheat.

We need to start from somewhere as the cassava addition to wheat, Nigerian will still get the same quality of bread and other wheat products by this, we will be saving foreign exchange on importation of wheat.

He said: “Importation of wheat is creating market for the millers, we the users are suffering. For example, flours Mills of Nigeria declared a surplus in the financial results because of their involvement in value chain of wheat. I will try get the result and send to you, I will forward billions at the detriment of wheat farmers.”