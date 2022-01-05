By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following the botched attempt by some unruly inmates at the Ile-Ife Custodial Centre to breach the security of the facility, the Federal Government has again disclosed of its readiness to use maximum force to resist such attacks.

It said as the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria, the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS has the mandate to ensure that crime suspects and hardened criminals are not inappropriately released into the society.

The Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa who disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja also commended the gallantry of the officers and men of Ile-Ife Custodial Centre for their professionalism in containing the attempted jailbreak in the Centre.

Spokesman of the Service, CC Francis Enobore in the statement said Mr Nababa gave the commendation in the wake of the chaos initiated by a group of inmates who attacked some officers at the Centre and mobilized others in a bid to facilitate jailbreak and escape of criminals.

“Nababa noted with satisfaction, the manner in which the attempted jailbreak was promptly controlled thus preventing what would have resulted in the escape of hardened criminals to further complicate the security situation in the society.

“The CG charged the officers of the Command not to relent in ensuring that peace and calm in all custodial centres in the state are not compromised”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Corrections boss has ordered detailed investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the disturbance.

He also thanked officers and men of sister security agencies for their prompt response in giving backup to the personnel on guard duty.

“While expressing his condolences to the families of those who lost dear lives in the unfortunate incident, he wishes to once again remind the public that the Nigerian Correctional Service remains the last organ of government in the line of justice administration in Nigeria.

“Therefore, it is determined to resist any attempt, whether internally generated or externally motivated to compromise the sanctity of custodial centres in the Country and this will be carried out with maximum force where necessary.

“The public is assured of the continuous care and support for the reformation and general welfare of inmates which is a core mandate of the Service”, the statement added.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA