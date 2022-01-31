By Chinonso Alozie

The Biafra De Facto Customary Government, Secretary of Information and Communications, Uche Okafor-Mefor, on Sunday said the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, led by Nnamdi Kanu, were warned not to carry arms but IPOB refused.

Mefor said this to Vanguard in Owerri, regarding the level of killings in the South East region.

According to Mefor, trouble started in the South Region when IPOB adopted a violent approach by going into arm struggle contrary to the original non-violent ideology upon which the IPOB was formed. He was of the view that the IPOB arms struggle was what led to so many deaths of innocent Igbos.

Therefore he called on the IPOB group to take responsibility for the killings that have been going on in Igboland, alleging that they were the group that brought terror in the region.

In his words as captured by Vanguard: “The Biafra De Facto Customary Government is fully aware of the antics and the ridiculous subterfuge of the IPOB faction under Nnamdi Kanu and their footsoldiers. With this in mind, we begin by asking the fake, pseudo name they call “Emma Powerful” and his criminally-minded gang members in the DOS under Chika Edoziem of the faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra led by Nnamdi Kanu to stop diverting attention; and take responsibility and ownership of the mess—– specifically the crimes against humanity, the violence, the horror and the cannibalism they brought to Biafraland and especially in Igboland.

“They disappointed our people and betrayed their trust by adopting violence and armed struggle as official policy turned their weapons against the innocent, vulnerable people rather than the enemy and subsequently and ultimately endangered the lives of Biafrans and their properties contrary to the original “Non-violent” ideology upon which IPOB was founded upon.

“Ask Emma Powerful, Chinasa Nworu and Chika Edoziem who brought the insecurity in Igbo part of Biafraland to the level it is today. The evidence is overwhelming and is everywhere in online videos and prints, on the streets of Igboland and Radio Biafra/IPOB Community Radio broadcasts involving their members.

“Their leaders and followers. We warned them that their misguided actions would be empowering our oppressors to continue to kill our people and that the consequences of such their actions would be indeterminate including heavy militarization of Biafraland.”

“We further warned them that the Nigerian state cannot be killing our people and they also will turn around and join them to be committing the same killings and heinous crimes against our people. Today, we are vindicated and proved right. Once again, Emma Powerful and his misguided colleagues led by Chika Edoziem and Chinasa Nworu must be bold enough to take responsibility and stop the hypocrisy, the sophistry and finger-pointing,” Mefor said.

