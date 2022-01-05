By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu has vowed never to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In his latest interview with Channels Buhari said he would not interfere with the Judiciary.

Recall that some Igbo leaders had met with Mr President to request for the unconditional release of Kanu.

In his response, Buhari said its a heavy decision to take but will consider.

However, when asked if he would release KANU, Mr President said: “We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu. There is no political solution to it. His case is for the judiciary. One of the things I promised myself is never to interfere with the jobs of the judiciary. I have given him the opportunity to defend himself.

Kanu has been insulting us. He has been given incorrect figures and comments against us. He needs to account for what he did.

Recalled that Kanu, the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, is standing trail of treasonable charges preferred against him by the federal government.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA