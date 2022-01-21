We appreciate Osinbajo's leadership ― World Economic Forum

Asks Nigeria’s VP to speak for Africa at virtual summit

Renowned global organisation for public-private cooperation, the World Economic Forum ((WEF), has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his leadership as Nigeria’s number two.

This was stated by WEF President, Borge Bende, following the Special Address by Osinbajo at the virtual edition of the 2022 World Economic Forum tagged Davos Agenda.

The Davos Agenda 2022 featured “state of the world” Special Addresses and ambitious high-level leadership panels focusing on critical collective challenges. The Special Addresses were given only by a selected few world leaders and Osinbajo was the only one out of the 12 selected by WEF and represented Africa.

In his Special Address, Nigeria’s Vice President shared his insights on important and emerging issues in Nigeria, Africa, and the world, including the impact of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan in helping the country tackle effectively the socioeconomic fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.

Speaking about Nigeria’s VP at the event, the World Economic Forum President Bende said about VP Osinbajo: “Your thoughtful answers and your leadership are highly appreciated. I am really thankful for your contributions, and that you could join us. Looking forward to seeing you very soon.”

Bende also said the Forum was delighted to have Osinbajo grace the 2022 Davos event “following the very successful country strategy dialogue we hosted in November with you.” He added that the feedback from Osinbajo’s contributions were great.

Recall that in November last year, the WEF organised a virtual interactive session on Country Strategy Dialogue on Nigeria, where Osinbajo made a strong case for the Nigerian economy, which he said is “set for effective growth and job creation with a renewed focus on digital economy, significant value addition in agriculture, other sectors including oil and gas, while boosting productivity generally.”

This year’s edition, which runs from January 17-21 featured presidents and global leaders. Vice President Osinbajo was the only African leader among the 12 global leaders that was chosen to deliver one of the 12 Special Addresses at the event.

Other leaders of government who delivered Special Addresses at the 2022 edition of the World Economic Forum Davos Agenda included China’s President, Xi Jinping; Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; Israel Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett; Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio; Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz; Indonesian President, Joko Widodo; Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison; United Nations’ Secretary-General, António Guterres; and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

