..Imposes stiff punishment on candidates, others engaged in malpractices

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC has announced the immediate release of withheld results of candidates, exonerated of malpractices during the conduct of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – Second Series and WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021- First Series.

This is as the body at the end of the 72th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee, NEC, vowed to sanction those indicted of any malpractice during the conduct of the examinations.

The Committee is the highest decision-making organ on examinations related matters in Nigeria.

Part of the statement signed by WAEC Acting Head, Moyosola Adeyegbe, on behalf of Head of National Office read.in part: “At the 72nd Meeting, the Committee received reports on Irregularity, Special and Clemency Cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – Second Series and WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021- First Series earlier considered at the 71st Meeting of the Committee.

“The Committee also received and considered reports on the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2021 as well as Irregularity Cases arising from the conduct of the examination.

“In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the Committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations. It authorized that the entire results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Entire Results (CER) be cancelled, while subject results of Candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR), be similarly cancelled.

” Furthermore, some candidates will also suffer other sanctions such as being barred from sitting for the Council’s examinations for two years. Some schools will be derecognized for a specified number of years or have their recognition completely withdrawn. Some Supervisors that were found wanting in the discharge of their examination duties will be formally reported to their employers and blacklisted while some Invigilators will also be reported to the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action.

“The resolutions of the Committee will be implemented without delay and the affected candidates and schools duly informed by the Council. However, the results of candidates who were exonerated by the Committee will be released without further delay.”

Also, the Committee observed that the report of the WAEC chief examiners showed significant improvement of the body in the conduct of the various examinations, and on the overall performance of candidates.

The Nigeria Examinations Committee, NEC had in attendance the Chief Government Nominee on Council; four representatives each of the States’ Ministries of Education and the Department of Education of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja; ANCOPSS and Universities. It also includes the Registrar to Council, Head of the Nigeria National Office, Head of Test Development Division (TDD) and Head of Test Administration Division (TAD) also of the Nigeria National Office.