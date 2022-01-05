.

By Jerome-Mario Utomi

THERE is no doubt that the country recently made some political and socio-economic progress.

But looking at the Federal Government’s performance in 2021, it becomes evident in my view that Mr President’s Christmas and new year remarks, though qualifies as an easy read, yet, some of his claims are in dire need of re-appraisals in areas of approach and outcome. It showed Nigerians quite clearly that there is still a need for our public office holders to learn how to match words expressed with faith and behavioural patterns that demonstrate the faith.

This observation becomes overwhelmingly important when one remembers that there exists in the greater part of 2021 particulars of demonstrated idleness, laziness, cluelessness and outright lack of leadership and problem-solving creativity on the part of the present Federal Government. These failures are re-sounding in the areas of incapacity to end insecurity and non- pursuit of the economic welfare of citizens which, of course, are the only two constitutional responsibilities of the state that all leaders must achieve.

At this stage, let’s cast a cursory look first, at the good side of Mr President’s declarations. First, this piece aligns completely with President Buhari’s plan to, in 2022 and going forward, intentionally leverage ICT platforms to create jobs, while ensuring that the diversification of our economy creates more support to other emerging sectors.

It is also gratifying, and the world is of course in agreement with Mr President’s position, that the path to nationhood is often fraught with unpredictable difficulties and challenges, and most tried and tested nations have often prevailed through dogged determination, resilience, concerted commitment to unity, and the conviction that the whole of the nation, standing together against all odds, is by far greater and would ultimately be more prosperous and viable than the sum of its distinguishable parts.

However, despite the validity of the above positions, the ideas about the procedure to follow in this effort as well as the order of priority are not very clear. Making this a crisis and a reality that all should worry about is the awareness that the Federal Government has recently become reputed for applying methods and operating along with frameworks that are outdated.

Another troubling aspect of the New Year speech has to do with Mr President’s declaration that the issue of security remains at the front burner of priority areas that his administration has given utmost attention to. Without a doubt, Mr President may have re-energised and reorganised the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police.

These realities notwithstanding, looking at the level of insecurity in the country through the year 2021, particularly banditry, terrorism and kidnapping, it will in, my view, not be characterised as an overstatement to describe the gains from Mr President’s efforts as too few. Away from insecurity to the economy, Mr President, among other things, said: “We have shown a high level of resilience to record some significant achievements despite the turbulence that has characterised our economy and indeed the global economy.

“The major wins we have recorded can be clearly seen in Nigeria’s most recent Gross Domestic Product, GDP, figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS. The 4.03 per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2021 is indicative of the recovery being recorded in our economy and the confidence that is being shown through the policies that our Administration has put in place after the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We may also recall that this recent growth is closely followed by the 5.1 per cent (year-on-year) growth in real terms recorded by Nigeria in Quarter two of 2021. This growth was one of the best recorded by any nation across Sub-Saharan Africa. The 5.1 per cent growth at that time was and remains the highest growth recorded by the Nigerian economy since 2014. The good news is that we have so far recorded four consecutive quarters of growth after the negative growth rates recorded in quarter two and quarter three of 2020 due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Certainly, in my view, President Buhari’s narrative looks good and alluring. But regardless of what others may say, this piece holds the opinion that the orchestrated growth of the nation’s economy only exists in theory.

The poor masses are not feeling the impact of such growth. Viewed differently, one point Mr President and his handlers must not fail to remember is that ‘principles work only when we work the principle’. I trust Nigerians. They are not interested in data, figures or statistics. Their indomitable spirit could have been well expressed or demonstrated if those in public leadership like Mr President had taken responsibility for their actions, failures and failings or better still created the enabling environment.

Still, on Mr President’s promise that his administration will continue to create opportunities for our teeming youths to ventilate their tremendous energy, this piece could not be emphasised strongly but there are those who might wish to ask: why is it still a mere declaration by President Buhari that his government will not abandon the promises made to Nigerians for a better lease of life, whereas he has been in the office for close to seven years without achieving the feat?

While expecting the Federal Government to provide answers to the above question, another thorny issue mentioned by President Buhari has to do with the Niger Delta area.

He captured it this way: “On August 16, 2021, I signed the landmark Petroleum Industry Act into law. The signing of this legacy legislation is a watershed moment in the history of our nation, considering the massive positive impact the new Act would have on the economy. I would like to sincerely commend the 9th Assembly for the grit they demonstrated, succeeding where others have failed, and the cooperation that led to the completion of this process after almost two decades.”

Whatever Mr President may say about the Petroleum Industry Act/Niger Delta region, two things worth noting are: first, the truth is that until the Federal Government see through to the completion of all the critical projects embarked upon in the region as promised at an event in Lagos, by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, nobody will take the present Federal Government seriously.

Secondly, the people of the region are particularly not happy with the paltry three per cent allocation by the Petroleum Industry Act, for the host communities.

But the hardest to believe of Buhari’s messages is his claim that the diversification of the economy embarked upon by his administration is yielding fruits.

Utomi, the Programme Co-ordinator (Media and Public Policy), Social and Economic Justice Advocacy, SEJA, Lagos, wrote via: [email protected]

Vanguard News Nigeria