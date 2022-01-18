By Esther Onyegbula

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Andersons Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr. Bright Edom has admonished Nigerians to be moderate in sugar consumption says uncontrolled use can fuel non communicable diseases such as diabetic.

Speaking in Lagos, Edom said that due to uncontrolled use of sugar found in foods and drinks such as beverages, beer, and among others a lot of people are down with increasing sugar levels.

Edom who is the convener of Diabetic Support and Prevention Foundation said that they have concluded plans to educate and bring to the fore the ravaging effects of diabetics particularly Type II diabetes.

“Diabetic Support and Prevention Foundation was primarily established to help indigent patients who cannot afford their normal medications and to sensitise the public on the debilitating effects of this disease.”

He urged the government at all levels through its relevant health institutions to subsidise the treatments and embark on more robust enlightenments.

“In order to minimise the consumption of unhealthy sugars, we have introduced into the Nigerian market, a healthy range of Tropicana Slim Brand Sweeteners such as Stevia with Chromium, which is a great combination of Stevia leaves extracts as natural sweetener and chromium picolinate that contributes to the maintenance of normal blood glucose level.

“There is also zero calories Diet Sticks Sweeteners made of maize and sorbitol which is a natural ingredient. These products were specifically formulated for diabetes and for good life styles for non-diabetics. We also have sugar free coffee drinks with stevia with chromium. People should cut off unhealthy sugars in their meals.”

