By Ibrahim Hassan

Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed has been re-appointed United Nations, UN’s Deputy Secretary-General.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, disclosed the re-appointment in a statement that the former Minister of the Environment would continue in her role during his second term.

In delegating development coordination to the Deputy Secretary-General, the UN scribe set in motion the most ambitious reform in the history of the organisation’s development system.

“Ms. Mohammed’s leadership helped advance the conceptual shift from the UN that member- states called for in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Over the last five years, the United Nations Sustainable Development Group was strengthened to enhance global leadership and oversight for development and the United Nations established a strengthened United Nations Resident Coordinator system as the foundation of a more effective development system,” the UN said in a statement.

ACF rejoices

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has congratulated her over her re-appointment. ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe said the group was very happy she was found worthy of holding such a high office not only once but twice.