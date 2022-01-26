.

By Prince Osuagwu

Oyo state is doing everything to ensure it doesn’t become another Lagos in traffic situations, as human traffic surges into that part of the state from neighbouring Lagos state.

Apparently, the state has been building secret connections to solve its problems before it surfaces.

One of such connections has materialized in ride-hailing app and technology company, Uber, introducing its latest innovation, Ubermoto in Ibadan, the ancient town of the state.

UberMoto, is a two-wheeler low-cost alternative and smart mobility option for city residents. It will help riders in Ibadan to navigate traffic quicker and effectively from one place to another.

The innovation, which has a minimum fare of about NGN100, is part of Uber’s expansion plan on its product offering, UberX which it introduced in Ibadan in 2021.

Country Manager, Uber Nigeria, Tope Akinwumi, said: “As we recover, we know we need to continue to offer solutions that respond to consumers who are looking for smart mobility solutions while providing new revenue streams and earning opportunities for drivers.

“UberMoto extends on current product offerings already available in the city with safety, reliability, and convenience. Just a tap away, residents of Ibadan are now able to travel around the city by requesting the well-trusted motorcycles which are now available on the Uber app.

“It makes sense for us to launch a product that will help passengers get to their destination quicker, which is where we can leverage our technology and we are excited to introduce UberMoto to make this a reality.”

He said UberMoto carries the same door-to-door safety features as any other Uber option such as Injury Protection, 24/7 support, including driver background checks and screenings.

To request a trip on UberMoto, riders need to simply open the app and tap on UberMoto, they can then select cash or card as their payment option.

Ubermoto is designed in a way Riders will also be able to see whether others have had a good experience with the UberMoto drivers and will be able to contact each other via the app if there is any confusion around pick-up details.

