UBA extends Leo chatbox to Instagram, Google business

In a bid to deepen digital banking in Nigeria, United Bank for Africa, UBA, has extended its artificial intelligence chatbox, Leo services to Instagram and Google business.

In a statement made available to the media, UBA said since inception in 2018, Leo services has recorded over four million subscribers.

According to the bank, this is going to continue to reduce the hassles of transactions for its customers as well as change the face of digital banking in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, UBA, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, affirmed that UBA customers agree that Leo is one of the bank’s biggest investments in cutting-edge technology and has been steadily changing the face of banking in the continent.

“Three years later, and with over almost 4 million customers and counting, UBA’s Leo, has without a doubt, remained the smartest Banking Chatbot in Nigeria because of its speed and quick learning intelligence and has continued to evolve with plenty to offer its teeming customers.

“In just 4 years, Leo’s landmark achievements have been indeed overwhelming, covering 20 African countries as well as garnering over 10 prestigious awards globally, a feat that is exceptional by every standard, I must say we are proud of Leo’s intimidating achievements which are largely unbeatable.

“With this in mind, we have ensured that Leo continues to enjoy periodic and systematic upgrades with special emphasis on enhanced advancements and specialised unique features where necessary”.

Uzoka further explained that Leo is already present in 20 African countries and in three languages and has a number of rich and robust features bound to mesmerise existing and potential customers with services that are extremely fast and secure as all transactions and enquiries are encrypted, end-to-end.

“Leo has the ability to do a wide range of things, including funds transfer, call card top-up, checking of account balance, retrieval of bank statements, instant account openings for new customers.

“Leo can also send statement to embassy/other banks/microfinance, purchase of airtime/ data, paying of bills (LCC, PHCN, Cable TV), effectively helping with savings and spend limit.

“The AI chatbot also boasts of remarkable innovative features that allows customers to make banking Services – Request/stop/confirm Cheques, Block card, Log & track complaints, ATM/Branch Locator, Freeze accounts, and check weather etc.

“Other features include Customer Care complaint resolution, linking of new accounts, flight Payment, linking and Funding of Prepaid Card, Travel Notification, Wakanow services and Dubai Visa service.”

