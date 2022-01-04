By Emmanuel Okogba

Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana is currently in Milan, undergoing medicals to complete his move to Serie A side, Inter Milan.

With Samir Handanovic, 37, close to the end of his contract, the defending champions have turned their attention to a younger goalkeeper to step in.

Onana, 25, is one of Europe’s best keepers and was part of the Ajax side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2019.

He has racked up 205 appearances for Ajax so far, won two Eredivisie titles and a KNVP Cup with the club.

Onana is expected to sign a five-year contract that starts in July.

He is part of the Indomitable Lions side that’s on the quest to win the AFCON title for the 6th time when they host the continent starting from January 9th.

Vanguard News Nigeria